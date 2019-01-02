RAWALPINDI: Pakistan army troops shot down another Indian spy quadcopter along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday.

According to the media wing of armed forces, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian spy quadcopter was shot down in Satwal Sector on the LoC on Wednesday.

Pakistan Army troops shot down another Indian spy quadcopter. Today in Satwal Sector on Line of Control. pic.twitter.com/jHra5YhkYH — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) January 2, 2019

Earlier, Pakistan army on Tuesday struck down an Indian spy quadcopter for violating Pakistani airspace along the LoC.

“Not even a quadcopter will be allowed to cross LOC, In Shaa Allah,” Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor had said following the early incident.

Pakistan Army troops shot down Indian Spy Quadcopter in Bagh Sector along Line of Control. Not even a quadcopter will be allowed to cross LOC, In Shaa Allah. pic.twitter.com/CIT2ORe9eA — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) January 1, 2019

Last year in October, an Indian quadcopter “spying across LOC in Rakhchikri sector” was shot down by Pakistan army shooters.

In November 2016, a similar UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) that intruded into Pakistan was shot down in Rakhchikri sector.

Although Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, on November 29, had welcomed Pakistan’s peace initiative of opening Kartarpur Corridor, in the same breath, he had threatened the innocent Kashmiris, saying that Kashmiris should stay ready to bear harms caused by Indian drone attacks, adding that the strikes may go even beyond the LoC towards Pakistan.

The Indian Army Chief is known for statements that reek of hostility against Pakistan. In November, he had said that India needs to take stern action against Pakistan, adding that “India will have to respond to Pakistan in their language without resorting to barbarism”.

Responding to Indian COAS Bipin Rawat’s threatening statement, Pakistan Army’s spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor had said that the country’s soldiers were ready to respond to Indian misadventures.

