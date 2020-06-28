Pakistan Army shoots down ‘ninth’ Indian spy quadcopter: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army shot down another Indian spy quadcopter which intruded across the Line of Control (LoC) into Pakistani territory, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

The army’s media wing said the Indian spy drone was shot down at Hot Spring Sector along the Line of Control (LOC) for border violation and espionage. The statement read, “The quadcopter had intruded 850 meters on Pakistan’s side of the #LOC. This is 9th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army troops this year.”

On June 5, Pakistan Army had shot down another Indian spy quadcopter after it violated Pakistan’s airspace in Khanjar sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in this provocative act, the Indian quadcopter had intruded 500 metres inside Pakistan’s territory.

Pakistan Army troops targeted the Indian spying quadcopter in Khanjar sector along Line of Control (LoC). This was the eighth Indian Quadcopter downed by the Army this year, said the ISPR.

