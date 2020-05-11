Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Pakistan Army officer embraces martyrdom in fight against coronavirus

pakistan army-officer-coronavirus

RAWALPINDI : A Pakistan army major embraced martyrdom  in the line of duty at the Torkham border in fight against coronavirus, said Inter- Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the army’s public relations wing, Major Muhammad Asghar contacted the virus while performing the duty of screening the people at Torkham border.

In his message at the twitter, Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Babar Iftikhar said that Major Muhammad Asghar laid his life in the line of duty at Torkham border in fight against COVID-19.

 He said that Major Muhammad Asghar was shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Peshawar with breathing problems and was put on ventilator but succumbed to coronavirus.

“There is no cause bigger than serving the Nation. #OurMartyrsOurHeroes”, DG ISPR said.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Private schools reject govt’s closure orders till July 15

Pakistan

Fresh travel advisory eases quarantine restrictions on passengers

Pakistan

Earthquake jolts Mansehra and suburban areas

Pakistan

Inquiry commission completes interviews of sugar mills’ executives


ARY NEWS URDU