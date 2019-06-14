ISLAMABAD/SANDHURST: The Pakistan Army has won an international military drill competition, known as the Pace Sticking Competition, held on Thursday at the United Kingdom’s Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said: “Pakistan Army won international military drill competition known as Pace Sticking Competition held today at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, UK.” “Pakistan army team has been winner for consecutive 2 year. Last year Pakistan army participated for the first time in the event,” the military’s media wing reported. “Pakistan Military Academy team represented Pakistan Army in the competition, it added.

