Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Pakistan Army wins Pace Sticking Competition in UK

ISLAMABAD/SANDHURST: The Pakistan Army has won an international military drill competition, known as the Pace Sticking Competition, held on Thursday at the United Kingdom’s Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said: “Pakistan Army won international military drill competition known as Pace Sticking Competition held today at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, UK.”

“Pakistan army team has been winner for consecutive 2 year. Last year Pakistan army participated for the first time in the event,” the military’s media wing reported.

“Pakistan Military Academy team represented Pakistan Army in the competition, it added.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

NAB presents Zardari in court for fake accounts hearing

Pakistan

PM Khan likely to extend retirement age of govt employees

Business

World Bank approves $518 mln loan for tax reforms in Pakistan

Pakistan

PM Imran, Chinese president discuss bilateral ties in Bishkek


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close