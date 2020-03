RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has approved the promotion of 36 brigadiers to the rank of major general, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Friday.

According to ISPR, those promoted include Brig Faheem Amer, Brig Rashid Mahmood, Brig Abdul Moeed, Brig Shahid Manzoor, and Brig Arshad Mehmood.

Other promoted officers included Brig Muhammad Atif Mansha, Brig Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary, Brig Muhammad Umer Bashir, Brig Asad Ur Rehman, Brig Wajid Aziz, Brig Kamran Tabrez Savera, Brig Muhammad Raza Aizad, and Brig Ch Amir Ajmal.

The promotions approved from the Army Medical Corps include Brig Mohsin Muhammad Qureshi, Brig Zaheer Akhtar, Brig Mahmood Sultan, Brig Hafeez Ud Din, Brig Salman Saleem, Brig Muhammad Zafar Ali, Brig Syed Khurram Shahzad, Brig Bilal Umair, Brig Atiq Ur Rehman Slehria, Brig Rao Ali Shan Khan and Brig Abeera Choudry, the ISPR said.

Comments

comments