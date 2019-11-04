Pakistan Army stands by govt, says Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed says the fact that the Pakistan Army stands by the “constitutional government” ruffles the opposition’s feathers.

Speaking to ARY News, he said the army’s statement following today’s conference of the Corps Commanders is of immense significance. He added the message the army wanted to convey has been conveyed.

Rasheed said he now sees the situation returning to normalcy in the foreseeable future.

He added the army stated in clear terms that it stands by Pakistan.

He claimed JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will make a clear decision regarding the Islamabad sit-in within 48 hours.

The minister said the Maulana’s Azadi March damaged the Kashmir cause by diverting attention from the issue.

He said the PML-N and PPP benefited from someone else’s struggle.

Earlier this evening, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa pledged to not let the gains made towards maintaining internal security and stability in the country reverse to “suit any vested agenda at any cost.”

He was chairing the 226th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS said: “We have attained better internal security and stability through cohesive national efforts and sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Armed Forces, all national institutions and above all the nation.”

“We shall not let it reverse to suit any vested agenda at any cost.”

Gen Bajwa said the Pakistan Army as a state organ will continue supporting national institutions as and when asked as per the country’s constitution.

“While Pakistan Armed Forces with support of national institutions and the nation are fully prepared and committed to thwart all threats including on Eastern Border /LOC, continued cohesion of all national stakeholders on key national issues is essential to defeat inimical forces,” he said.

