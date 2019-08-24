Pakistan Army ready to thwart any aggression: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan armed forces are fully prepared to defend the country against any misadventure, ISPR reported on Saturday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Army chief Gen Bajwa visited formation Headquarters at Gilgit and appreciated troops for their state of readiness and morale despite challenges of weather, terrain and the enemy at the highest battlefield of the world.

Addressing formation officers and troops, COAS Bajwa added: “We are alive to threat from Eastern Border linked to the ongoing situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and fully prepared to thwart any misadventure or aggression.”

Earlier on Wednesday, COAS Bajwa visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah and Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT).

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS inaugurated Urea Formaldehyde Moulding Compound (UFMC) Plant at Wah Nobel Chemicals Factory. The project was completed in eight months.

This new plant is equipped with latest and most economical silver catalyst technology, which will reduce the production cost. COAS also visited POF display centre where new defence products were showcased.

