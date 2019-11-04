RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa pledged on Monday to not let the gains made towards maintaining internal security and stability in the country reverse to “suit any vested agenda at any cost.”

He was chairing the 226th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

CCC at GHQ. Geo strat & national security environment reviewed. Internal security, situation along Eastern Border, LOC and IOJ&K discussed.

Commanders expressed firm resolve to defend the country against full spectrum threat.(1of3). pic.twitter.com/mYNVaZtfOO — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 4, 2019

COAS said: “We have attained better internal security and stability through cohesive national efforts and sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Armed Forces, all national institutions and above all the nation.”

“We shall not let it reverse to suit any vested agenda at any cost.”

Gen Bajwa said the Pakistan Army as a state organ will continue supporting national institutions as and when asked as per the country’s constitution.

“While Pakistan Armed Forces with support of national institutions and the nation are fully prepared and committed to thwart all threats including on Eastern Border /LOC, continued cohesion of all national stakeholders on key national issues is essential to defeat inimical forces,” he said.

The conference reviewed geo strategic and national security environment and discussed internal secruity, situation along the eastern border, Line of Control (LoC) and India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the military’s media wing said.

“[The]Commanders expressed firm resolve to defend the country against full-spectrum threat,” it added.

