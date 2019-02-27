Video: soldiers who captured Indian pilot showered with rose petals

BHIMBER: Citizens in Azad Kashmir town of Bhimber showered rose petals on the Pakistan Army convoy as it passed through the city after capturing Indian Air Force pilot, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Charged crowds lined up on sides of streets could be seen boosting the morale of the soldiers who captured Wing Commander Abhinandan Kumar after his plane was shot down by Pakistan Air Force earlier in the day.

Citizens could be heard chanting slogans in favour of Pakistan and its Army and the heavily guarded convoy was showered with rose petals.

Earlier, Pakistani officials had released a video of the captured Indian pilot in which he can be seen revealing his identity.

Read More: Detained Indian pilot thanks Pakistan Army for dignified treatment

The pilot Abhinandan Kumar thanked the Pakistan Army for the treatment meted out to him, saying that the soldiers who rescued him were ‘thorough gentlemen’.

