Pakistan looking forward for arrival of Prince William, Kate: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is looking forward to the arrival of Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton to the South Asian country.

He stated this while talking to British High Commissioner Thomas Drew in Islamabad on Thursday, Radio Pakistan reported.

FM Qureshi said special arrangements have been made with regard to the arrival of the British Royal couple. He said the people of Pakistan have great respect and honor in their hearts for the British Royal Family and “we are looking forward to the arrival of Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton in Pakistan.”

He said the visit of the British Royal couple will promote bilateral relations between the two countries.

Moreover, Shah Mehmood Qureshi urged the international community including the United Kingdom to play a role in lifting the curfew in occupied Kashmir. He said heinous human rights violations are being perpetrated by the Indian forces in the held valley.

In occupied Kashmir, normal life remained crippled on the 66th day, on Thursday, as military lockdown has cost the territory’s economy more than Rs 200 billion over the past two months.

Comments

comments