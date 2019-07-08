Pakistan asks US to enhance volume of mango import

ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul Jones called on Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan here on Monday ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s forthcoming trip to Washington.

Speaking during the meeting, the minister said the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is making all-out efforts to strengthen the agriculture sector, especially post-devolution.

The government has identified few areas to be developed on a priority basis, he said, explaining those areas include agriculture mechanisation, enhancing cotton yield, development of oilseed and decreasing the import bill.

The minister said the government is open to any sort of cooperation from provinces and friendly countries for mutually beneficial cooperation in agriculture.

Mr Jones said the US is well aware that Pakistan is an important agricultural country. “Exchange of technologies in the agro field, including cooperation in value addition, public-private partnership would be welcomed by both the sides,” he added.

The minister and the US diplomat were unanimous in their opinion that the prime minister’s visit would be very important to highlight the preferred areas of cooperation, especially in the field of agriculture.

The minister asked the envoy that the export of Pakistani mango – exported to almost 48 countries across the globe – to the US could be enhanced for it meets all the international standards and exported after vapor treatment.

“This will give a great boost to mango export and the US could also work in collaboration for value addition of mango in Pakistan which will be mutually beneficial,” he added.

He said Pakistan’s dates and other products may also be granted market access in the US.

