Pakistan, Belarus celebrating 25th anniversary of diplomatic ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Belarus are celebrating the 25th anniversary of establishment of their diplomatic relations on Sunday.

The leadership of the two countries have exchanged congratulatory messages on the occasion.

The two countries have developed a strong relationship over the past 25 years based on mutual trust, respect and cooperation.

The two sides have maintained a positive trajectory in sustaining high level interactions and cementing cooperation in diverse spheres, including political, trade, economic, agriculture, industry, health, defence, science and technology, education and culture.

The two countries have also established solid foundations for cooperation in all fields of mutual importance through strong institutional mechanisms and regular interactions at ministerial and senior official levels.

Pakistan and Belarus have also maintained successful cooperation at the United Nations and other international fora during these years.

Belarusian Ambassador to Pakistan Andrei Ermolovich last month called on the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) committee chairperson at the general headquarters (GHQ).

According to the statement, the ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Pakistan met with General Zubair Mahmood Hayat to discuss “matters related to regional dynamics”.

The two dignitaries also talked about “strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two countries”, the press release noted.

