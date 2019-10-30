Pakistan to benefit from Chinese expertise in agriculture sector : President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that Pakistan will adopt modern agricultural techniques with the support of China to improve agriculture sector.

Addressing Pak-China Agricultural Cooperation Forum in Islamabab, President Alvi said, “We need to learn the techniques of efficient use of water in agriculture sector from China.”

The president said with the active interest of farmers’ community joint research can be conducted for the production of good seeds, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said China can also help Pakistan to improve the livestock sector and joint ventures can be made for manufacturing of modern machinery.

The president said that Pakistan wanted to get benefit from the experiences of China in agriculture, harvesting and other agricultural sectors for further progress in the sectors of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan was producing value added productions in this sector including basmati rice and mango which were the most demanded in the world.

President Alvi said that Pakistan was a maturing country in agriculture and working hard to bring improvement in this sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Food Security and Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan said that Pakistan and China were time-tested friends which were being witnessed in the form of China Pakistani Economic Corridor Project.

He said Pakistan and China will jointly work by Agriculture sector under the CPEC and Pakistan will provide all possible facilitation to Chines investors.

