Pakistan always desired better ties with India: Asad Majeed

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Dr Asad Majeed Khan has said that rising tensions between Pakistan and India are not in the region’s interest.

“Pakistan always desired better ties with India,” he said while speaking at US Institute of Peace in Washington.

Reiterating the Pakistan government’s offer, the envoy asked New Delhi to present evidence with regard to the Pulwama attack.

Read Also: Pak-India tension dangerous for entire region: US think tank

He said Pakistan had made many peace overtures which remained unreciprocated by India.

The envoy said the US had been playing its role to reduce tensions between the two nuclear powers.

Highlighting the significance of ties between Islamabad and Washington, he said the relations between the two countries were of immense importance and should not viewed from Afghanistan’s perspective.

He said Pakistan wanted peace in the war-torn Afghanistan which was also in the best interest of the entire region.

Talking about measures to eradicate terrorism, he said the country had been taking concrete measures against terrorist outfits.

Commenting on the country’s economy, he said Pakistan was bringing economic reforms. “We are going to make some tough decisions for the betterment of the economy,” he said.

Comments

comments