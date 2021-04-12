BERLIN: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan is looking forward to enhancing its bilateral trade and investment with Germany.

This he said while addressing a joint news conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas after delegation-level talks in Berlin.

Qureshi said there are great opportunities for Germany to invest in Pakistan in various areas, including renewable energy, electric vehicles, information technology and tourism.

He apprised his German counterpart about the shift in Pakistan’s policy from geo-politics to geo-economics, the government’s focus on economic diplomacy and the new incentives being offered to investors.

On the regional security situation, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India will have to take the first step to create an enabling and conducive environment for talks with Pakistan after India’s action about Kashmir on August 5, 2019. He said Pakistan wants to have peaceful relations with all the countries, including India. He said all issues can be resolved through dialogue.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi thanked Germany for supporting Pakistan at FATF and also its support to grant EU GSP Plus status to Pakistan. He also thanked Germany for providing fifteen million anti-Covid-19 doses to Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the German Foreign Minister said the two sides held a constructive discussion on enhancing bilateral trade and investment. He said Pakistan is of great importance for Germany.

The German Foreign Minister said Pakistan has played great efforts for peaceful solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. He said any situation in Afghanistan influences intensively Pakistan.

The German foreign minister termed the visit of FM Qureshi a “good opportunity” for the launch of new German initiatives and projects in Pakistan.

