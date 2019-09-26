Pakistan is blessed with over 1,000 kilometer of coastline: Naval chief

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has said Pakistan is blessed with over 1,000 kilometers of coastline and around 290,000 square kilometer sea area, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In his message on the occasion of World Maritime Day, being observed today, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi reaffirmed Pakistan Navy’s commitment for the development of maritime sector and empowerment of women in different maritime sectors.

The theme of this year is: “Empowering Women in the Maritime Community”.

Empowering women fuels thriving economies across the world, spurs growth and development, and benefits everyone working in the global maritime community in the drive towards safe, secure, clean and sustainable shipping.

He was confident that the full operationalization of China Pakistan Economic Corridor project will immensely increase maritime activities in Pakistan.

​World Maritime Day is celebrated each year to highlight the contributions of the International Maritime Industry in the World’s economy and to focus attention on the importance of shipping safety, maritime security and marine environment.

