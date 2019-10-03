Web Analytics
‘Pakistan railways to run bullet trains during Imran Khan’s term’

Sheikh Rashid

KARACHI: Federal Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad claimed that Pakistan Railways would run bullet trains in the country during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tenure. 

Talking to media, the minister said Prime Minister Khan is leaving for China on October 7, and “we have high hopes that he would come back after finalizing the ML-1 project, after which, we will also construct ML-2.” He also claimed to run ML-2 bullet train during PM Khan’s government.

Rasheed said the country was coming out of the crisis, however, the opposition was busy in their bids to spread hopelessness in the public.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman intends to carry out an anti-government movement in the month of October. Nevertheless, leaders of main opposition parties, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif, have agreed to defer the proposed long-march towards Islamabad.

 

