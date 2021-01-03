Pakistan calls upon UN to seek release of Asiya Andrabi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday called upon the United Nations (UN) to seek immediate release of Kashmiri human rights activist and political leader Asiya Andrabi, incarcerated in Tihar Jail in India.

As per a statement issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez, Pakistan has approached the UN secretary general and the UN high commissioner for human rights to seek Andrabi’s immediate release.

The Foreign Office spokesperson stated that that Ms Andrabi’s life was in danger owing to imminent risk of persecutory conviction by a sham court on 18 January 2020.

The FO stated that Ms Andrabi was an ardent advocate of women empowerment, and has worked for social reforms and realisation of fundamental freedoms for the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The FO has demanded the UN secretary general and the UN high commissioner to use their influence for the release of Asiya Andrabi, her spouse and other political prisoners in the occupied territory.

Kashmiri human rights activists is founder of the Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM), women rights organisation, working on women’s education, empowerment, well-being and protection.

