Pakistan celebrates Defence Day with patriotic fervor

ISLAMABAD: Nation is observing Defence and Martyrs Day on Friday (today) to pay tributes to the martyrs and ghazis and reaffirm commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

This Defense and Martyrs Day is also being marked as Kashmir Solidarity Day to reaffirm the support of Pakistani nation to the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir who have been under lockdown for over a month now.

Special prayers were offered after Fajr in mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country and independence of occupied Kashmir from the cruel clutches of India. Fateha and Quran Khawani were also be held for the martyrs.

The day dawned with 31 gun salute at the Federal Capital and 21 gun salute at provincial capitals.

The main ceremony of the day will be held at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi to pay tributes to the martyrs.

According to a notification issued by the interior ministry, the offices throughout the country will be closed by 3 pm to mark the day and show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

