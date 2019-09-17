Pakistan, China resolve to complete CPEC projects on priority basis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China on Tuesday decided to complete multi-billion-dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects on priority basis, ARY News reported.

The accord came at a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing in Islamabad.

Talking to the Chinese ambassador, who called on him in federal capital, PM Imran said that CPEC project will bring progress and prosperity to Pakistan.

On the occasion, PM Imran reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership with China.

The Chinese ambassador conveyed the best wishes of President Xi Jinping to Imran Khan on his forthcoming birthday.

The prime minister asked the ambassador to convey his thanks to the Chinese president.

Earlier on September 14, expressing satisfaction on implementation of CPEC projects, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will have positive impacts on the national and regional economy.

“CPEC project is not only a reflection of Pak-China friendship but it will have positive impacts on national and regional economy,” PM Khan had said while chairing a meeting of government’s economic team here in Islamabad.

