Pakistan, China to enhance exchanges in view of changing int’l scenario

Pakistan and China have agreed to enhance high-level exchanges and strengthen pragmatic cooperation for more progress in bilateral relations in the wake of changing international scenario, Radio Pakistan reported.

This was stated by Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Lu Kang, in Beijing on Thursday, while responding to a question regarding a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Bishkek.

The spokesperson said both the foreign ministers discussed international cooperation on some important issues like counter-terrorism.

He said they also discussed other issues including the Afghan situation and reached a consensus on it.

Meanwhile, according to a Chinese foreign ministry’s statement issued in Beijing, China appreciates Pakistan’s long-term efforts to combat the menace of terrorism.

A day earlier, while talking to Wang Yi on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting, FM Qureshi said that friendship with China is cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

“China is our close friend and a strong partner,” he added, while commending Chinese support to Pakistan on important matters and its role in regional peace and stability.

