Pakistan has nothing to do with China-India stand-off: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Rubbishing the Indian media propaganda, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday categorically said that Pakistan has nothing to do with stand-off between China and India in Ladakh, ARY News reported.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, FM Qureshi said, the world is watching that India is reacting aggressively and putting region’s peace at stake.

“Now India is escalating tensions with China.”

China has never reacted aggressively and offered India to come on table for the talks to settle the Ladakh issue, he said and added that India wants to distract world’s attention from its unabated state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that India is carrying out worst terrorism against innocent Kashmiris and urged the international community to take notice of the Indian actions.

Ladakh stand-off

Tensions between both China and India reached high when Beijing captured a group of Indian army personnel that violated the Line of Control in Sikkim and Ladakh.

The Indian army that openly oppresses the unarmed Kashmiris has suddenly become a deer caught in headlights.

China says India is constructing illegal defense-related structures near the Galwan Valley and reportedly, the Chinese army captured a group of Indian army personnel but later released them.

Indian media has released pictures in which it can be seen that the Chinese Army now occupies areas previously controlled by India. The recent tensions began on May 5, when Indian and Chinese troops came face to face on the eastern Ladakh border.

