Pakistan, China terms 2019 year of economic, agri cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have termed 2019 a year of economic, social and agricultural cooperation, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The understanding reached during a meeting between Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Yao Jing and Minister for Planning and Development Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiar in the federal capital.

Matters of mutual interest, progress on CPEC projects and other issues came under discussion during the meeting. Talking to Chinese envoy, Bakhtiar said that they would facilitate Chinese investors looking for opportunities under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Bakhtiar said that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on industrial cooperation, signed during 8th Joint Coordination Committee, would increase industrial cooperation under CPEC. He said that the government was working on policies that would ease of doing business in the country.

The Chinese envoy congratulated Khusro Bakhtiar over conducting the 8th JCC meeting successfully and appreciated the efforts of the PTI-led government for facilitating Chinese business community.

Earlier, Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, on January 10, had called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to discuss China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and bilateral relations.

Matters of mutual interest, ongoing development projects, cooperation in new sectors and other issues were came under discussion during the meeting.

Talking to the Chinese envoy, CM Usman Buzdar said that they wanted to take advantage from Chinese expertise in agriculture sector. He offered China’s business community investment opportunities in Punjab.

Comments

comments