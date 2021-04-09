Pakistan, China vow to support each other at global forums

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have agreed to strengthen their cooperation at the United Nations (UN) and other multilateral platforms.

Yang Tao, Director-General of the Department of International Organizations and Conferences of the Foreign Ministry of China, and Usman Iqbal Jadoon, Director-General (United Nations) of the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan jointly chaired the 3rd Round of China-Pakistan Consultations on the United Nations Affairs via video-link.

The Embassy of China in Pakistan, the Embassy of Pakistan in China and the permanent missions of both countries to the UN in New York and Geneva also attended the meeting.

Views were exchanged on a wide range of multilateral issues of mutual interest covering all major areas of the United Nations’ work, a statement issued by the Foreign Office said.

Both sides agreed to firmly safeguard multilateralism and support the central role of the UN in international affairs and strengthen their cooperation on the United Nations and other multilateral platforms and to support each other on each side’s core and major interests.

The two countries agreed to work toward the political and peaceful resolution of regional and international hotspot issues, and jointly safeguard peace and stability of the world, especially in Asia.

Both sides further resolved to strengthen cooperation on counter-terrorism and peacekeeping in the UN framework, by addressing the issue of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and supporting the UN peacekeeping operations, so as to make greater contributions to the maintenance of international and regional peace and security.

They agreed to consolidate strategic coordination in the field of human rights, jointly opposing “double standards” and the politicization of human rights issues, and working for the promotion and protection of all human rights in a cooperative manner.

