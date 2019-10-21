Pakistan invites Chinese companies to set up solar panels

BEIJING: Pakistan has invited Chinese companies to take advantage of incentives offered by the government for investment and set up solar panels and lithium battery manufacturing units in the country.

The offer was made by Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry at a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of MERA PC Solutions in Beijing, Radio Pakistan reported.

The minister said Pakistan has huge potential in solar and lithium battery manufacturing and there are great opportunities for exports to Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Afghanistan.

He said the government would provide all facilities including land, technical support and human resource besides joint venture opportunities to Chinese companies.

Fawad Chaudhry said Chinese companies should diversify manufacturing in Pakistan as the government wants to enhance production and exports.

The CEO of the MERA PC Solutions said his company would ensure transfer of technology to Pakistan and help increase local manufacturing and enhancing exports.

