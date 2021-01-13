ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary of National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid Wednesday said that Sinopharm has been selected for corona vaccination in the country, ARY News reported.

Talking to media Dr Nausheen Hamid said that the government has also been in contact with four other vaccine companies and talks for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine have been in final stage.

The parliamentary secretary said that Pakistan has chose Sinopharm vaccine for advanced booking. “The consignment of the vaccine is expected to arrive in Pakistan at the end of February or beginning of March,” she further said.

She said that over three Lac health workers have registered themselves for vaccine, ” hopefully vaccination will begin from the next month,” health official said.

“The health authorities have taken strict steps to prevent the advanced strain of the coronavirus,” she further said.

It is to be mentioned here that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) in the ongoing session of its registration board is expected to approve China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in Pakistan.

Sinopharm had recently sought permission from Pakistan for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

The Chinese vaccine firm has submitted the data of the clinical trials of its vaccine to the DRAP.

Pakistan had earlier announced to buy 1.2 million doses of the corona vaccine from Sinopharm.

