Pakistan Citizens Portal: PM Khan says over 1 mln registrations exhibits people’s trust in system

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that over 1 million citizens have registered at Pakistan Citizens Portal within eight months of its launch, ARY News reported.

PM Khan took to twitter saying, “As of today over 1 million citizens have registered at Pakistan Citizens Portal within 8 months of its launch. This is the testament of people’s trust in the system and its effectiveness.”

As of today over 1 million citizens have registered at Pakistan Citizens Portal within 8 months of its launch. This is testament of people’s trust in the system & its effectiveness. No political or bureaucratic reference required to reach out to a public office.#PMHazirHai — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 18, 2019

The Prime Minister said on the resolution front, a total of 6,80,000 complaints were resolved out of 8 lakh complaints registered so far.

On the resolution front: a total of 6,80,000 complaints were resolved out of 8 lakh complaints registered so far. This is true citizen’s empowerment. This is Naya Pakistan!#PMHazirHai https://t.co/di8fzu12hu — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 18, 2019

It must be noted that Pakistan Citizen Portal established under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directions for redressal of public complaints and suggestions to the government has received commendable and encouraging response from within the country and abroad including the foreigners.

Recently, the application secured second position, from 87 participating countries with over 4,646 entries at the World Government Summit in Dubai in the category of Best Mobile Government Apps.

Pakistan Citizens’ Portal is an app through which citizens can send their complaints to the departments concerned. The portal was set up at the Prime Minister’s office with an aim to timely address complaints sent by people. The PM Office will oversee the process of resolution of public complaints and the implementation of recommendations thereof.

