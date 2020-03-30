Pakistan Coast Guards distribute free ration among fishermen

KARACHI: Pakistan Coast Guards has on Monday distributed free ration among the fishermen, said the PCG spokesperson, ARY News reported.

The ration was distributed among the fishermen in Pasni, Gwadar, Jiwani and Manhora, who are passing through tough times due to COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The spokesperson of the Pakistan Coast Guards further said that 20 boats and 600 jawans are on the ground to stop spread of the novel coronavirus. “So far 284 boats and 4,256 fishermen have been screened.”

On the other hand, registration is underway for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Corona Relief Tigers force to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan.

The premier had announced the force in a press talk with journalists past week in Islamabad. He discussed measures taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to contain the virus.

The deadly pneumonia-like disease has infected over 650,000 and claimed more than 30,000 lives since originating in Chinese city of Wuhan December last year.

