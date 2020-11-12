KARACHI: The Pakistan Coast Guards claimed on Thursday to have seized huge quantity of narcotics worth around Rs20 billion in Balochistan’s Pasni.

This is the country’s biggest drug bust of this year. The seized drugs included 751 kilogrammes of meth and heroin that could sell for Rs20 billion in the international market, according to officials.

According to a statement issued by the Coast Guards, they received a tip-off about possible smuggling of huge quantity of drugs to South Africa from Pasni. Acting on it, the force started surveillance of land and sea routes to frustrate the smuggling attempt.

After hectic efforts, search parties traced the drugs hidden in a hilly area of Pasni. They confiscated 143 kilogrammes of meth and 608 kilogrammes of high quality heroin.

