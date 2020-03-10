Pakistan condemns assassination attempt on Sudan’s premier     

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday condemned the cowardly attack targeting Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and express relief that he remained safe, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that they prayed for the good health of the prime minister and for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of Sudan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sudanese PM Abdallah Hamdok had survived an assassination attempt after his motorcade was attacked in the capital, Khartoum.

Read More: Sudan generals, protest leaders sign transition deal

Last year on August 17, Sudan’s military council and protest leaders had signed a hard-won “constitutional declaration” that paved the way for a transition to civilian rule.

The agreement had been signed by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, deputy chief of the military council, and Ahmed al-Rabie, representing the Alliance for Freedom and Change protest umbrella, an AFP reporter had said.

Heads of state, prime ministers and dignitaries from several countries — including Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Egypt’s premier Mustafa Madbuli — had attended the ceremony in Khartoum, and the signing had been met with applause.

