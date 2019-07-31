Pakistan condemns bomb attack in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the horrific bomb attack on a passenger bus on Kabul-Herat road, in Afghanistan on Wednesday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal said “our hearts go out to the innocent victims, many of them women and children.”

He prayed for the deceased and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

The spokesperson said such inhuman acts of violence against innocent civilians are condemnable. He said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Afghan people deserve complete peace and tranquility in their country, the statement read adding that, “Pakistan stands together with the government and people of Afghanistan in the efforts to comprehensively defeat and uproot the scourge of terrorism in our region.”

Earlier today, Reuters reported that dozens of passengers, mainly women and children, were killed in western Afghanistan when the bus they were traveling in hit a roadside bomb, officials said.

“A passenger bus traveling on the Kandahar-Herat highway hit a roadside bomb. So far at least 28 killed, 10 wounded,” said Muhibullah Muhib, the spokesman for Farah province.

All were civilians, mostly women and children, he said. Farooq Barakzai, a spokesman for Farah’s governor, confirmed the toll but warned it may rise higher.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Taliban that it was behind the attack.

