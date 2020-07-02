Pakistan condemns continued brutalisation of Kashmiris by India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday condemned the continued brutalization of innocent Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Office Spokesperson, Aisha Farooqui, in a weekly news briefing said images of India’s brutalization were flashed across the world yesterday depicting the level of callousness and inhumanity meted out by Indian occupation forces.

She said the heart wrenching picture of the three-year-old boy in Sopore will forever remain seared in the imagination of all those who believe in humanity, human rights and fundamental freedoms.

India cannot wash away the truth by fake news and turning its propaganda machinery faster, she added.

The spokesperson said ceasefire violations along the Line of Control by Indian security forces continue unabated.

She said 1546 ceasefire violations in the first 6 months of 2020 have occurred, resulting in 14 martyrdoms and serious injuries to 114 innocent civilians.

Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan has categorically rejected the grant of domicile certificates in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian authorities to reportedly 25,000 Indian nationals.

Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan has been consistently sensitizing the international community about the Indian leadership’s threatening statements to use terrorism as a tool to destabilize Pakistan.

“Pakistan has already shared with the international community, incriminating evidence about the Indian Intelligence Agency RAW’s involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan,” the FO spokesperson added.

