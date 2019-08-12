Pakistan condemns curtailment of Kashmiris’ religious freedom on Eid

ISLAMABAD:Pakistan on Monday condemned India’s security lockdown in held Kashmir and the curtailment of religious freedom of the Kashmiri people.

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said India has curtailed religious freedom of millions of Kashmiris on the important festival of Eid al Adha.

He said restrictions and curtailment of this fundamental religious freedom of millions of Kashmiri Muslims constitutes a serious violation of applicable international human rights law, to which India is a party.

The spokesperson said the occupied valley has been turned into a massive military prison and Kashmiris were prevented from offering the traditional prayers at Srinagar’s historical Jama Masjid.

He said complete communications blockade of telephone; landline and cellular and internet services for over a week, also deprived the Kashmiris from contacting their families and loved ones on this festive occasion.

He said these measures amount to “collective punishment” on an industrial scale and violate all principles and precepts of human rights and humanitarian law.

The spokesman said Pakistan calls upon the international community, including the United Nations human rights machinery and other relevant bodies, to hold India to account for these deliberate crimes against religion, violations of international law and lack of respect for human decency.

