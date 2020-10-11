Pakistan condemns Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned unabated Indian state-terrorism and extra-judicial killings of innocent Kashmiris in fake ‘encounters’ and so-called ‘cordon-and-search’ operations in occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the Foreign Office called upon the international community, including the United Nations, human rights organizations and the global media, to take full cognizance of the consistently aggravating situation in occupied Kashmir and hold India accountable for egregious human rights violations and war crimes in the occupied territory.

It also urges the world community to work for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC Resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people for durable peace and stability of the region.

Read More: Two Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops

FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said that over three hundred Kashmiris, including women and children, have been martyred by the Indian occupation forces during the last one year.

He maintained that four more Kashmiris were martyred in Kulgam and Pulwama districts in the occupied valley on 10th of October (yesterday). A 14-year old boy was seriously injured in the illegal and inhuman military crackdown, the spokesperson added.

“India must realise that use of brutal force against the Kashmiri people, including extra-judicial killings, custodial torture and deaths, forced disappearances, incarceration of Kashmiri leadership and youth, use of pellet guns, destruction of houses to inflict ‘collective punishment’ on the Kashmiri communities, and other methods of subjugation have failed in the past and will not succeed in the future,” read the statement.

The spokesperson said that the indigenous resistance movement of the Kashmiris for their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, will only become stronger in the face of Indian state-terrorism.

Comments

comments