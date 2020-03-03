Pakistan confirms fifth coronavirus case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday confirmed a new coronavirus case, bringing the total to five in the country since last week, ARY News reported.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza in his tweet confirmed 5th case of COVID19 in federal areas.

234/ We have now 5th confirmed case of #COVID19 in federal areas. Patient is stable and is being managed well. I request the media to respect the privacy of the patient and the family. — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) March 3, 2020

The patient is stable and being managed well, the SAPM added.

Yesterday, the National Institute of Health (NIH) had confirmed four cases of coronavirus out of 157 samples received from all over the country.

Sources said four out of 157 samples, were tested positive for the lethal virus, while 153 samples were tested negative.

The NIH had received as many as 60 blood samples from Punjab for the test of novel coronavirus.

Two out of 47 samples dispatched from Islamabad, were tested positive for the virus, sources familiar to the development had said.

It was also learnt that Sindh sent 16 samples, out of which two cases were confirmed with the coronavirus.

