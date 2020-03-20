Pakistan confirms third coronavirus death, first in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan on Friday reported its third coronavirus death as 77-year-old patient passed away in Karachi, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho confirmed.

Sindh health minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho in a video statement said the patient was a cancer survivor and had diabetes and hypertension but did not have any travel history.

With a very heavy heart we’re confirming the first death of #COVID19 in #Sindh. The 77 year old patient was a resident of Karachi & had a history of carcinoma, diabetes and hypertension with no travel and contact history. #SindhHealth #CoronaVirusPakistan pic.twitter.com/NZbOQoncv3 — Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh (@SindhHealthDpt) March 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan reported new cases of the novel coronavirus today, pushing the total number of COVID-19 patients to 458 in Pakistan.

There are 245 confirmed cases in Sindh, Balochistan 81, Punjab 80, K-P 23, Gilgit-Baltistan 21, Islamabad five and Azad Jammu and Kashmir one.

Pakhtunkhwa #CoronaVirusUpdate. March 20. 25 new suspected cases, & 4 confirmations.

I will continue to release this, but please bear in mind that the next couple of weeks are ones where the bulk of our time has to go in educating the public & gearing up our response system. pic.twitter.com/OFJHPFLKPX — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) March 20, 2020

Sindh has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus cases with 151 in Sukkur, 93 in Karachi, and one in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, a third patient of the COVID-19 was released today from a hospital after recovery. The patient was a resident of Hyderabad.

Total confirmed cases: 458

• Sindh: 245

• Punjab: 80

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 23

• Balochistan: 81

• Islamabad: 07

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 21

• AJK: 01

Deaths: 03

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 02

• Sindh: 01

