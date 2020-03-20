Pakistan confirms third coronavirus death, first in Karachi

Web Analytics
KARACHI: Pakistan on Friday reported its third coronavirus death as 77-year-old patient passed away in Karachi, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho confirmed.

Sindh health minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho in a video statement said the patient was a cancer survivor and had diabetes and hypertension but did not have any travel history.

Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan reported new cases of the novel coronavirus today, pushing the total number of COVID-19 patients to 458 in Pakistan.

There are 245 confirmed cases in Sindh, Balochistan 81, Punjab 80, K-P 23, Gilgit-Baltistan 21, Islamabad five and Azad Jammu and Kashmir one.

Sindh has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus cases with 151 in Sukkur, 93 in Karachi, and one in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, a third patient of the COVID-19 was released today from a hospital after recovery. The patient was a resident of Hyderabad.

Total confirmed cases: 458

• Sindh: 245

• Punjab: 80

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 23

• Balochistan: 81

• Islamabad: 07

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 21

• AJK: 01

Deaths: 03

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 02

• Sindh: 01

