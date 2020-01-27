‘Pakistan eyeing cooperation with US in education, energy sectors’

WASHINGTON: Pakistan Ambassador to the United States (US) Asad Majeed Khan said that the country adheres to its 70-year relationship with the US and is committed to cooperation between the two countries in education, agriculture, energy, and other sectors, ARY NEWS reported.

“We will continue the journey that began with the positive meeting of the US president Donald Trump and Imran Khan,” he said.

The ambassador condemned the Indian atrocities and violation of human rights in Indian-held Kashmir. “We applaud the international community for condemning Indian atrocities against Kashmiris,” he said.

He also applauded the US-Pakistan foundation for gathering the Pakistani youth in Houston and applauded them for serving the country abroad.

On January 24, United States (US) Commercial Counselor in Pakistan Nathan Seifert on Monday said that their priority is to divert the attention of the US companies towards business prospects in the country.

He said that during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the US, the prospects of improving bilateral trade between the two countries also came under discussion.

“The US business community members are searching for the investment avenues in the country,” he said while addressing a gathering of Pakistani traders in Karachi.

He further applauded the efforts being taken from the government aimed at simplifying the business procedures and creating a suitable atmosphere for investments in the country.

In October 2019, Pakistan climbed 28 ranks on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index 2020 to gain 108th position.

The country has also secured a place among the top ten global business climate reformers.

Pakistan ranking 136 previously, carried out reforms in the last one year that helped improving its ranking to 108, the World Bank’s “Ease of Doing Business 2020”, an annual report released on Thursday quoted as saying.

