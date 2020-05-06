Pakistan reports 40 more coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: With 40 more coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours, the number of total deaths in the Pakistan due to pandemic has jumped to 526, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country have mounted to 22,550.

Of these, 8,189 were reported in Sindh, 8,133 in Punjab, 3,499 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,321 in Balochistan, 372 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 71 in Azad Kashmir.

As many as 6,217 patients have recovered from the virus, while 15,233 are still being treated at the hospitals and the quarantine facilities across the country.

Record 10,178 tests were conducted in the country during last 24 hours to detect the virus. The total number of the tests stand at 2,32,582.

Read more: Nine people die of coronavirus in Karachi within 24 hours

Meanwhile, the federal cabinet had decided to further ease lockdown restrictions.

The decision came during a meeting of the cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

It was also decided that the prime minister and his cabinet members, including all federal ministers, the premier’s advisers and special assistants will donate their one month’s salary to the PM’s Corona Relief Fund.

