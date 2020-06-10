Pakistan’s confirmed coronavirus cases jump to 113,702

ISLAMABAD: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has jumped to 113,702 after detection of record 5,328 new infections in last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center, death toll from COVID-19 is currently recorded at 2,255 with 83 more virus-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours

According to NCOC, 41,303 cases have been detected in Sindh, 43,460 in Punjab, 14,527 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7,031 in Balochistan, 5,963 in Islamabad, 444 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 974 in Gilgit Baltistan.

So far 36,308 patients have recovered from coronavirus in the country, while 75,139 are still fighting the deadly virus.

Pakistan carried out 23,799 tests to detect coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the overall number of the tests in the country to 754,252.

Global coronavirus death toll

Coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 409,292 lives across the world so far, with over seven point two million confirmed cases.

The United States tops the list with over 113,106 deaths followed by the Britain with 40,597, Brazil by 37, 312 and Italy with 33,964 deaths.

More than three point five million people were recovered from the infection.

WHO calls for efforts to contain COVID-19 amid daily increase in cases

World Health Organization (WHO) has called for efforts to contain the Covid-19 as new coronavirus cases had their biggest daily increase ever.

Speaking at an online briefing, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said more than six months into the pandemic this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal.

Speaking on the occasion, WHO’s top emergencies expert, Dr. Mike Ryan urged need to focus on to prevent second peaks.

