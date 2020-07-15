Pakistan reports 2,165 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday reported 2,165 coronavirus cases and 67 deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 253,601 and fatalities to 5,386.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) latest figures, 2,165 new cases were detected after 21,769 tests were conducted in last 24 hours.

77,573 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment while 172,810 patients have recovered their health from the deadly virus. 16,27,939 tests have been conducted across the country so far.

According to the breakup of the cases, 107,773 infections have been detected in Sindh so far, 88,045 in Punjab, 31,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,239 in Balochistan, 14,315 in Islamabad, 1,688 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,708 in Gilgit Baltistan.

As many as 339 ventilators out of 1,825 reserved for the coronavirus patients are under use, said NCOC.

Global coronavirus death toll

The number of coronavirus cases across the world has risen to over thirteen point two million while the pandemic has so far claimed more than 575,000 lives so far.

The United States is the worse hit, where cases have mounted over three point four million and death toll reached over 138,000.

In Brazil, over one point eight million cases and more than 72,000 deaths have been reported so far.

About seven point seven million patients have recovered from the disease across the world.

