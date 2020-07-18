198,509 patients recovered from coronavirus in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan is constantly becoming low as the country reported 1,918 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the government’s Covid-19 portal, 47 deaths were also reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 259,998 and fatalities to 5,475.

23,011 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered patients in the country has mounted to 198,509 while 57,886 people are under treatment, of whom 1,604 are in critical condition.

Sindh has reported 110,068 cases thus far, Punjab 89,023, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 31,486, Balochistan 11,385, Islamabad 14,454, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 1,808 and Gilgit Baltistan 1,775.

Worldwide coronavirus death toll

The number of coronavirus cases across the world has risen to over thirteen point nine million while the pandemic has so far claimed more than 592,757 lives.

The United States is the worse hit, where cases have mounted over three point six million and death toll reached over 141,100.

In Brazil, over two million cases and more than 76,800 deaths have been reported so far.

More than eight point two million patients have recovered from the disease across the world.

