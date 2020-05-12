Pakistan’s coronavirus cases reach 32,081 with 706 deaths

ISLAMABAD: With 1,104 new cases of coronavirus reported in Pakistan during last 24 hours, the nationwide tally of the cases has soared to 32,081, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 11,869 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 12,017 in Sindh, 4,875 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,061 in Balochistan, 457 in Gilgit Baltistan, 716 in Islamabad and 86 in Azad Kashmir.

8,555 patients have so far recovered from the virus till date while 22,820 are still under treatment.

The death toll has jumped to 706 with 39 new deaths reported during the last twenty-four hours.

Global coronavirus deaths

The death toll from coronavirus across the world has risen to over 287,250 while 4,253,799 cases have been reported globally.

Meanwhile, 1,527,002 people have so far recovered from the infection. The United States has the highest number of total deaths with 81,795.

Britain now has the second highest toll with 32,065 followed by Italy with 30,739, Spain 26,744 and France 26,643 deaths.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has welcomed the slowing down of coronavirus.

In a video press conference from Geneva, he said that lifting of lockdowns is a key to stimulate economies but he also urged the vigilance to keep the hard-won gains that have come at a severe socio-economic cost.

