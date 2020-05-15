Pakistan’s coronavirus cases soar to 37,218 with 803 deaths

ISLAMABAD: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has soared to 37,218 with 1,430 new cases of infection reported during the last twenty-four hours on Friday.

As per the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) , overall 13,914 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 14,099 in Sindh, 5,423 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,310 in Balochistan, 501 in Gilgit Baltistan, 866 in Islamabad and 105 in Azad Kashmir.

As many as 26,260 patients are under treatment at the various hospitals and quarantine facilities of the country, while a total of 10,155 patients have so far recovered from the virus.

With 33 deaths in last twenty four hours, the death toll stands at 803. So far 3,44,450 tests have been conducted in the country to detect coronavirus.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had emphasized on a friendly awareness campaign about COVID-19.

Chairing a meeting about the coronavirus situation in Islamabad, the premier had said instead of forcing the people to adopt precautionary measures, there is a need of creating awareness among them.

Imran Khan also advised media to pursue the people in a more effective way about adopting precautionary measures and implementing the guidelines regarding containing the virus.

He had said imposing lockdown is not a solution to the coronavirus and the government is taking its decisions according to the ground realities and condition of the people.

