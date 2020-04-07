Pakistan confirms 577 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 3,864

ISLAMABAD: The number of coronavirus patients in Pakistan on Tuesday jumped to 3,864 as 577 more COVID-19 patients were reported from across the country during the last 24-hours, the national dashboard maintained by the federal ministry of health showed.

According to the statistics on the dashboard, the death toll in the country from the virus has jumped to 54.

However, a positive development is witnessed in fight against coronavirus as 429 people recovered from the deadly infection.

Giving a province-wide division of the patients, it showed that the infection rate is highest in Punjab with 1,918, followed by Sindh province that has 932 confirmed cases.

Read more: Coronavirus: Pakistan modifies SOPs for int’l arrivals at airports

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 500 cases followed by 211 and 202 cases in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan respectively. Islamabad has 83 cases while Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has the least cases in the country with 18 confirmed patients.

Overall 41 per cent of the cases are said to be of local transmission in the country while rest are of the nationals coming from abroad.

The health authorities have overall conducted 39,183 tests including 3,088 tests during the last 24 hours.

The number of known cases around the world nears 1.3 million as the global number confirmed to have died hits 74,744, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. In all, 277,311 people are confirmed to have recovered after contracting the virus.

Comments

comments