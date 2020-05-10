Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to 29,465; death toll 639

ISLAMABAD: The tally of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country has jumped to 29, 465 with 1,991new cases reported during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 11,093 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 10,771 in Sindh, 4,509 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,935 in Balochistan, 430 in Gilgit Baltistan, 641 in Islamabad and 86 in Azad Kashmir.

8,023 patients have so far recovered from the virus while 20,803 patients are still going through the treatment process.

The death toll stands at 639 with 21 new deaths reported during the past 24 hours.

The overall number of tests conducted in the country thus far stands at 2,83,517 with 13,341 tests conducted during the last 24 hours.

Worldwide cases

The number of novel coronavirus cases recorded worldwide surpassed four million on Saturday, according to an AFP tally based on official sources.

There are now at least 4,001,437 cases of coronavirus around the world, with 277,127 deaths.

The United States has been the hardest-hit country, with 1,305,544 cases and 78,618 deaths. Europe is the hardest-hit continent, with 1,708,648 cases and 155,074 deaths.

The AFP tally, using data collected from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflects only a fraction of the true number of infections. Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

