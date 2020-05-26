Coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 57,705, death toll at 1197

ISLAMABAD: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has soared to 57,705 with 1,356 cases reported during the past twenty-four hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 20,654 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 22,934 in Sindh, 8,080 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,468 in Balochistan, 1,728 in Islamabad, 630 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 211 in Azad Kashmir.

With 30 more coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, the national tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,197.

18,314 patients have so far recovered from the virus so far, while several still critical. 10,049 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours to detect the coronavirus. The number of overall tests currently stands at 490,908.

Global coronavirus cases

The Coronavirus pandemic has so far claimed over 346,416 lives across the world and more than 5.4 million infections have been detected.

The drop in the total numbers of deaths is due to Spain’s revision of its toll downwards by nearly 2,000.

At least 5,453,650 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 2,133,900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

The US is the worst-hit country with 97,948 deaths from 1,653,390 cases. At least 366,736 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 36,914 deaths from 261,984 cases, Italy with 32,877 from 230,158 cases, France with 28,457 deaths and 182,942 cases and Spain at 26,834 deaths and 235,400 cases.

