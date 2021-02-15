Pakistan records 1048 new infections, 26 coronavirus deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 26 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 12,333, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 26 more lives and 1,048 fresh infections were reported.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 910 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,680 patients are still in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 25,747.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 564,077.

A total of 32,019 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 525,997 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 8,466,117 samples have been tested thus far.

