Pakistan records 1,714 Covid cases, 38 deaths in a day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 38 more coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 13,166, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 38 more lives and 1,714 fresh infections were reported during the said period.

The total count of active cases is 17,352 and the positivity rate stands at 4.48 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,441 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,545 patients are still in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with the fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 588,728.

A total of 38,200 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 558,210 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 9,173,593 samples have been tested thus far.

