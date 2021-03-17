2,351 coronavirus cases, 61 deaths reported in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 61 more coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 13,656, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 61 more lives and 2,351 fresh infections were reported during the said period.

The total count of active cases is 22,792.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,853 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,978 patients are still in critical condition including 83 new cases.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with the fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 612,315.

A total of 38,799 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 575,867 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 9,603,865 samples have been tested thus far.

