Pakistan reports 1,843 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 80 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus, pushing the nationwide tally of fatalities to 20,930.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, as many as 1,843 new cases of the COVID-19 detected over the previous 24 hours. The overall country’s caseload stands at 924,667.

Statistics 2 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 47,183

Positive Cases: 1843

Positivity % : 3.90%

A total of 47,183 samples were tested, out of which 1,843 turned out to be positive. The positivity rate of infections was recorded at 3.90%, the NCOC said.

4,047 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 848,685. The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care has come down to 3,767.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Punjab has reported a total of 340,557 cases, Sindh 319,447, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 133,124, Islamabad 81,357, Balochistan 25,295, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,287, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,600.

Pakistan on Tuesday had formally launched its locally manufactured PakVac COVID-19 vaccine today amid the ongoing global efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The single-dose vaccine made with the help of China’s CanSino Biologics at the National Institute of Health (NIH).

